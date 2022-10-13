EU diplomat vows to ‘annihilate’ Russian army if nuclear weapons are used

The response comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he could use all the resources at his disposal to defend his territory and annexed lands, in a reference to atomic weapons.

Stephanie LECOCQ / POOL / AFP – 02/27/2022

Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy, spoke about the current situation of the conflict in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.



Josep Borrell, head of diplomacy at the European Union (EU), made a statement this Thursday, 13, and responded to the speeches of Vladimir Putinpresident of Russia, that it could use all the resources at its disposal to protect its territory and annexed areas. According to the European, “any nuclear attack against Ukraine will generate a response; it will not be a nuclear response, but it will be so strong from a military point of view that the Russian army will be annihilated.” Then the politician stressed that, as the Kremlin leader said, the European Union also guarantees that “it is not bluffing”. The placement comes after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories by the Russian government – ​​Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Jens Soltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), argued that a scenario of using nuclear weapons would result in a “strong response” and would “almost certainly provoke a physical response from many allies and possibly from NATO itself”.

*Contains information from AFP