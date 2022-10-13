‘Euphoria’ Actress Hits Hollywood and Negotiates to Be New Star at Sony Pictures | Series on Stage

And it seems that a new actress has been chosen to be the new face of one of the great production companies in the film industry, the Sony Pictures. The actress in question was featured in one of the most famous and popular series today. The actress Sydney Sweeney is in the negotiation stages to be the big star of his third film with the renowned studio.

The artist who was recently chosen is cast to be in the long-awaited production, ‘Madame Teia’ and in the feature ‘The Registration’, she is also expected to be the protagonist of ‘Barbarella’. The information was released by the renowned website, Deadline, in which they say that the actress who played the character Cassie in Euphoria, is the favorite to star in the long-awaited remake of Barbarella (1968). The plot is an adaptation of the French comics by Jean-Claude Forest (1930-1998), and will be a reboot of the feature that was starred by Jane Fonda.

Even with advanced indications of negotiations with Sydney, the feature still does not have a screenwriter and not even chosen. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is still at the beginning of the film’s development process, but by the looks of it, the actress is already in advanced conversations and should even be an executive producer of the plot.

It is worth remembering that the actress became a darling of the media, and even Sony, after the great notoriety that she gained. Sidney has already been nominated for an Emmy in 2022 in two categories for different works, as best supporting actress in a drama series for Euphoria, and for best supporting actress in a telefilm or limited series for The White Lotus.

The actress was chosen to participate in the long-awaited feature, ‘Madame Web’, which is a story in the world of Spider-Man outside the MCU, and she will play opposite big names such as Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott and the film has already began his recordings in New York. Including, fans ended up catching the female cast of the film, and recorded behind the scenes of a scene with Ezekiel Sims.

In it we see the character seems to be running away from the character of Dakota Johnson and her gang, who also ended up promoting Sydney Sweeney’s look for the feature. In their quest to save the Spider-Man universe and the fate of the entire planet, the protagonists must protect Peter Parker before his birth. Dakota Johnson will star in the film as Cassandra Webb. Madame Teia already has a premiere date: February 16, 2024.