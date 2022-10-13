Europa League: Betis and Roma draw in Spain | europe league

Real Betis and Roma drew 1-1 this Thursday, at the Benito Villamarín stadium, in Spain, for the fourth round of group C of the Europa League. The result did not guarantee the classification of the Spanish team, but the vacancy of Manuel Pellegrini’s team for the round of 16 is on the way. The Italian club need to win the remaining two games and hope for a series of results to advance in the competition.
Betis opened the scoring in the 34th minute of the first half. Canales kicked, the ball was deflected in the Brazilian Ibañez and took all the chances of the goalkeeper Rui Patrício. Roma even tied for a header by striker Belotti, but the assistant signaled offside.
On the return of the break, Belotti scored for Roma after exchanging passes inside the area. The goal had been disallowed for offside, but the video referee intervened in the play and confirmed the tie for the Italians.
Canales, right, celebrates his goal — Photo: REUTERS
Striker Luiz Henrique, ex-Fluminense, entered the 25th minute of the final stage, but produced little and the tie remained until the end.
The Spanish team is the leader of group C of the Europa League with 10 points, while the club from the capital of Italy is in third position with 4 points.
Roma return to the field next Monday against Sampdoria, bottom of the Italian Championship. On Sunday, Real Betis face Almería in LaLiga.
Belotti vibrates after confirmation of the tie – Photo: REUTERS