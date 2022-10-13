Europa League: Betis and Roma draw in Spain | europe league

Real Betis and Roma drew 1-1 this Thursday, at the Benito Villamarín stadium, in Spain, for the fourth round of group C of the Europa League. The result did not guarantee the classification of the Spanish team, but the vacancy of Manuel Pellegrini’s team for the round of 16 is on the way. The Italian club need to win the remaining two games and hope for a series of results to advance in the competition.