Fathers shoot each other and daughters are shot

A traffic fight between two men turned into a shootout and ended with two victims: the drivers’ own daughters, who were shot. The episode took place on Saturday (8), in Nassau County, Florida (USA).

William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, fired at each other’s vehicles during a high-speed chase at 6 pm local time, according to police.

Hale was driving a Dodge Ram and was irritated by Allison’s maneuvers, who were driving ahead of him in a Nissan Murano.

Pressed by the other driver, Allison flipped the middle finger, to which Hale responded by throwing a water bottle out the window, towards his rival’s Nissan, according to NBC.

Allison then fired the first shot, which went through the door and hit Hale’s 5-year-old daughter in the leg. Hale fired seven or eight shots, hitting the Nissan three times.

One of those bullets hit the 14-year-old girl who was in the back of the vehicle and suffered a collapsed lung.

The incident only ended when the men stopped their cars and a police officer broke up the fight and called for rescuers.

Bill Leeper, the Nassau sheriff, regretted the incident and was outraged by the behavior of the two drivers.

“What’s scarier than a crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun,” Leeper said. “Fortunately, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have happened very easily because two people were acting stupid and letting their tempers get the best of them.”

The sheriff also explained that the girls who were shot were rescued after the attack and are not life-threatening.

Allison and Hale were released from prison after posting bail. The two were charged with attempted murder.