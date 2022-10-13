Film Session: “Mary Poppins Returns”

With the death of the English actress Angela Lansbury (on October 11, in Los Angeles, she was 96 years old), one of the most beloved figures in the studio imagination disappeared. disney.

It is true that, for many viewers, she will be, first and foremost, Jessica Fletcher from the TV series “Crime, She Said” (1984-1996); but it is no less true that it was in the Disney universe that she played some of her most original characters, including Mrs. Potts, the teapot from “Beauty and the Beast” (1991).

It is therefore worth seeing or reviewing what was one of the last titles he worked on, precisely with Disney stamp: “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), a realization by Rob Marshall that takes up the character created by the British writer. PL Travers, in the movies made famous by Julie Andrews in the original “Mary Poppins” (1964), by Robert Stevenson — this time, the mistress with magical powers is played by Emily Blunt.

Taking advantage of the most modern visual effects techniques, this new adventure by Mary Poppins relaunches the spirit of the first film, ultimately also recreating a narrative matrix — the odyssey, between drama and comedy, of a family — central to the show universe conceived by Walt Disney (the 1964 film was one of the last whose production he followed, dying two years later).

In “Mary Poppins Returns”, Angela Lansbury has a very brief, but symbolically important role: we discover her as the “Lady of Balloons” that we can remember in the video below — it is she who, so to speak, launches the end of the film, with the song “Nowhere to Go But Up”, announcing the possibility of magic beyond everyday appearances.

