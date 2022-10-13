Find out what the big change was in the reshoots

The only change that occurred in the reshoots of The Flash movie is directly tied to Henry Cavill’s Superman.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineHthe new footage of The Flash just altered Superman’s history from Henry Cavillwhich has now re-existed in the DCEU.

The hero would disappear in the new DC Extended Universe timeline that will be presented at the end of the Flash feature.

However, according to the insider, the Batman of Ben Affleck is still predicted to disappear, as it was initially in the script, giving way to Batman from Michael Keaton.

If Affleck really stops playing his Batman, that decision is up to the actor, as Warner Bros. was negotiating the actor’s stay in the DCEU.

But even with the eventual departure, it’s still possible for Batfleck to return. Old rumors pointed out that the hero may return to appear in an eventual event of DC in theaters that would adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths (know more).

In Brazil, The Flash is set to be released on June 22, 2023 in Brazilian cinemas.

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

