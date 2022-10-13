Flamengo fan who threw a bomb at Corinthians fans is arrested

a fan of Flamengo was detained at Neo Química Arena by throw a small bomb towards the space reserved for Corinthians during the goalless draw between Corinthians and Fla, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final.

Image of the moment when a Flamengo fan throws a small bomb towards the Corinthians fans. The boy was identified, detained, will undergo a custody hearing at Jecrim, located at Neo Química Arena, and will respond in freedom.

#lanceNEOCHEMISTRY pic.twitter.com/LL9fNJyNoZ — Fábio Lázaro (@FabioLazaro_) October 13, 2022

In order to fight back, three other Timão fans tried to invade the division and enter the space reserved for the red-blacks, but ended up in conflict with the police officers who made the cordon between the fans.

According to information obtained by THROW!the bomb thrown by the flamenguista fell next to the girlfriend of one of the detained Corinthians fans, who became enraged and tried to go upstairs and invade the place where the rivals were.

The Timão fan, his girlfriend and another Corinthians fan, who appeared during the riot, clashed with the police, who reportedly reacted with progressive force to prevent them from invading the point where the flamenguistas were.

In testimony at the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim), Corinthians claimed that the police used ostensible force. One of the fans had minor head injuries that he said were the result of blows by the military. Security professionals, however, say the injury occurred because the fan hit his head on a board. The Corinthians fan who was arrested for getting involved in an attempt to help the fan who was outraged on behalf of his girlfriend also had minor injuries, but in the knee.

Both went through the Legal Medical Institute (IML) installed at Neo Química Arena.

The three Corinthians will respond, in addition to provoking a riot, also for contempt of authority. The fans themselves admitted that, in the heat of emotion, they cursed the police.

The flamenguist, on the other hand, was charged with provoking a riot. The authorities present at the stadium asked the expert to investigate the material released to the Corinthians sector, which they found to be small. If it were more dangerous, the tendency is that he would answer for a more serious crime.

All will go through the custody hearing and will be released to respond to the process in freedom. The tendency is that they have to pay a fine.