“Flying car” makes 1st public test flight in Dubai

Electric vehicle called “X2” will be able to reach 130 km/h and weigh 560 kg, according to the Chinese manufacturer

A “flying car” developed by Chinese electronics manufacturer XPeng AeroHT made its 1st public flight on Tuesday (11.Oct.2022), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The company said the X2 is an electric vehicle with a capacity for 2 passengers. It is powered by 8 engines with propellers. The vehicle reaches 130 km/h, weighs 560 kg without passengers and can take off weighing up to 760 kg.

THE Reuters reported that the test in Dubai lasted 90 minutes and was classified by the manufacturer as a “important foundation for the next generation of flying cars”.

Still according to ReutersXPeng AeroHT general manager Minguan Qiu said the company is targeting international markets. “We selected Dubai 1st because it is the most innovative city in the world.”

Here are some photos of the X2 published by XPeng AeroHT on social media:



