Food discovered that works as a natural pain reliever against colic

Researchers at Manisa Celal Bayar University in Turkey have discovered two natural pain relievers that demonstrate a significant effect against menstrual cramps.

According to the study published in the European Journal of Integrative Medicine, dark chocolate and therapeutic music can help reduce the discomfort felt by women at the beginning of menstruation.

Credit: LaylaBird/istockFood discovered that works as a natural pain reliever against colic

The study included 84 volunteers aged 18 to 25, who were divided into three groups. The first received a 40-gram piece of dark chocolate a day before and during the first days of menstruation; the second group was treated with therapeutic music for 30 minutes daily and the third group received no treatment.

Before the research began, all volunteers had to rate the level of pain caused by menstruation on a scale of 1 to 10.

After the interventions, these levels of pain and anxiety state were also measured in all groups.

Results

According to the study authors, the mean intensity of menstrual pain and the mean level of anxiety in the dark chocolate and music group significantly decreased after the intervention. No significant differences were observed in the control group, which received no treatment.

Credit: Magnez2/istock A little bit of dark chocolate makes a difference against menstrual cramps, according to study

The conclusion is that both dark chocolate and music medicine were able to significantly reduce menstrual pain and anxiety in young women with primary dysmenorrhea.

Scientists hypothesize that the endorphins released by the body after eating chocolate and listening to music act as a natural sedative, decreasing cramping.

However, the authors argue that more research is needed to draw stronger conclusions.