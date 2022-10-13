From the transformation of the squad to the change of coach: what has changed in Coritiba since Atletiba 389 | coritiba

Coritiba will have a new face to face Athletico in the classic Athletiba, on Sunday, at 19h. The game takes place at Arena da Baixada and is valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

A turn ago, Alviverde was overcome by 1 to 0, with a goal in stoppage time and a lot of complaints with the referee.

Almost four months have passed and many things have changed at the club. Coxa came from a production slump and faced its first negative streak – four games without a win – in the Brasileirão.

The results weighed in for a change in the coaching staff. In the window, the board intensified the search for reinforcements, brought names to almost all positions and changed the face of the team.

The fight remains the same: to remain in Serie A. In the 13th round, the team also occupied the 15th place. Since then, 19 points have been won.

The ge gathered the transformations of Atletiba 389, on June 19. See below:

1 of 2 Coritiba x Athletico Terans — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Coritiba vs Athletico Terans — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Starting in the first round, Coritiba went through nine changes in the starting lineup. The only ones who stayed were the defender Luciano Castan and the attacker Aleph Mango. Only 18.18% of the formation of the first Atletiba.

Coxa went to the field with: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Alef Manga, Adrian Martínez and Igor Paixão.

Of the eleven, Igor Paixão is the only one who has already left the club, while other athletes, such as Garlaza, lost space and are not even listed. The midfielder Willian Farias is injured and will only play again in 2023.

The new formation has the midfield highlighted. The sector has no remaining among the rated to start the match.

Probable Thigh for Sunday: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; José Hugo (Hernán Pérez), Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

Coritiba x Athletico-PR – Best Moments of the 2nd Half

Coritiba looked to the August window to reinforce the squad. In all, there were nine signings, in almost all positions, to increase the competitiveness of the group. Before, Alviverde needed to resolve the transfer ban situation, which prevented him from hiring.

The main target was in the goal. The experienced Gabriel Vasconcelos was the name hired to fill this gap. Since taking over the starting position, he has taken over the position and has been one of the highlights of the team.

From the list, six were holders in the last game, against RB Bragantino. O goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos, defender Chancellor, left-back Rafael Santos, midfielders Jesús Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boschilia.

See the names that arrived

Goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos (Lecce)

Bruno Gomes (International)

Midfielder Jesús Trindade (Pachuca-MEX)

Forward Hernán Pérez (Al-Ahli)

Left-back Rafael Santos (Cruzeiro)

Steering wheel Juan Carlos Díaz (Independiente-COL)

Defender Jhon Chancellor (Zaglebie Lubin-POL)

Midfielder Gabriel Boschilia (International)

Forward Matheus Cadorini (International)

The negative results, which followed after the derby, caused coach Gustavo Morínigo to be fired. The club did not take long and soon announced Guto Ferreira as a substitute.

So far, the coach has commanded Coxa in eight matches, won four and lost four – 50% utilization. However, without breaking the fast outside the house. The club is the only one that did not win as a visitor in Serie A.

Igor Paixão for sale, change of role

In August, striker Igor Paixão received a proposal and was negotiated with Feynoord, from the Netherlands. The transaction was closed at 8 million euros (R$ 41.6 million, at the current price) for 80% of the economic rights.

The winger had been Alviverde’s highlight this year. In 37 games, he scored ten goals and scored ten assists – he was the athlete with the most goals in Coxa.

The exit opened a space in the attack, which was occupied by Alef Manga and Fabricio Daniel. With Guto Ferreira, the pair scored seven of the team’s last eight goals. A combination that has worked and that is Coritiba’s bet for the classic.

Athletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 7pm – Arena da Baixada

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi

Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelão