Galaxy S21 FE with 128GB and special discount at Shoptime

Seeking to repeat the great success of the S20 FE, Samsung was late but launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in January of this year. The high price at launch turned away most of the public, but time has passed and this excellent smartphone has reached an incredible price that you can take advantage of. This Wednesday (12), our price monitor called for an unmissable offer from Shoptime.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G in unmissable offer at Shoptime



Galaxy S121 FE on offer

Launched in Brazil for an incredible R$ 4,500, it was difficult to indicate the purchase of the Galaxy S21 FE at that moment. However, Samsung must also have noticed this, which has resulted in a huge depreciation since then. in the offer of shoptimeyou can purchase the device for just BRL 2,456.05 in sight on the ticket — a discount of 45% of the original value.

Where’s the offer?

After all, is it worth it?

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is a 6.4-inch FullHD 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X with support for HDR 10 Plus.

In our review, the device proved to be a great smartphone for photography. His photos are very sharp, have faithful colors and very good saturation. Samsung does something amazing with these sensors and lenses and shows that it has come a long way in cameras.

In our review of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G we found that the purchase of the device becomes a good option when it is below R$ 3000. Therefore, with the price it is today, it is an excellent option!

Galaxy S21 FE datasheet

Operational system: Android 12 and OneUI 4

Android 12 and OneUI 4 Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100

Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Screen – Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen – Size: 6.4

6.4 Screen – Resolution: 2400 x 1080

2400 x 1080 Main camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF 2nd camera: 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto) 3x optical zoom and PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto) 3x optical zoom and PDAF 3rd camera: 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)

12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) Frontal camera: 32 MP, f/2.2

32 MP, f/2.2 Drums: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Charger: 25W and 15W Wireless

25W and 15W Wireless 5G: Yea

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – See the complete technical sheet here

