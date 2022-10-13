Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will receive One UI 5 with Android 13 in October – Tecnoblog

It’s not long before the Samsung launch the One UI 5 to your products. This Wednesday (12), the South Korean brand stated that it intends to release the update based on the Android 13 to its users still in October. The update will be released first when Galaxy S22including variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 line of phones.

