Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will receive One UI 5 with Android 13 in October – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

It’s not long before the Samsung launch the One UI 5 to your products. This Wednesday (12), the South Korean brand stated that it intends to release the update based on the Android 13 to its users still in October. The update will be released first when Galaxy S22including variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 line of phones.

Samsung reveals when One UI 5 will be brought to its phones, starting with the Galaxy S22 (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

The announcement was made during the Samsung Developer Conference 2022. On the occasion, in addition to presenting the news of One UI 5, the manufacturer stated that it is “working hard” to bring the new version to its users in the coming weeks. The update is expected to reach users by the end of October 2022.

The brand also informed which will be the first cell phones to receive the update. In this case, Samsung intends to make available the successor to One UI 4, which will be based on Android 13, first to the Galaxy S22. The expectation is that the new version will also show up on the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most advanced models of 2022.

One UI 5 will arrive to users in October (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Update will come to other models in the sequence

Samsung did not mention the other devices. But following last year’s mold, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be next. The sequel should be given to the more advanced models from other years, such as the Galaxy S21, S20 line and even the Galaxy A53, an asset to the Galaxy A mid-range line.

Despite the announcement, this does not necessarily mean that the update will arrive in Brazil in October. This is because, in 2021, Samsung released One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21 in November, but the update only reached Brazilian users in December. In other words: it is possible that the novelty will only reach national units with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from November, not October.

One UI 5 will expand lock screen settings (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Samsung took advantage of the developer conference to reveal the highlights of One UI 5. Among them is the vast amount of options to customize the interface, such as adjustments to modify the lock screen. The color scheme of icons, buttons and the like can also be modified, following the patterns of Material You revealed in Android 12.

The interface will still gain sets of widgets, just like on the iPhone. In addition, for easier access, Samsung will unify the security and privacy settings in the operating system settings. Multitasking will also look better on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and tablets on One UI 5.

One UI 5 brings modes to adjust mobile actions automatically (Image: Playback/Samsung)

The system will get smarter. In addition to shortcuts to automate actions, the update will offer ways to change how your phone works. Thus, it is possible to activate the Relax Mode, for example, to reduce the discomfort in moments of rest, reading or even when playing games on your Samsung smartphone.

“With the new Bixby Text Call feature, Bixby Voice will answer calls on your behalf and share your typed messages with the caller, speaking aloud as if you had answered,” they announced. “One UI 5 also introduces new everyday health solutions to help track health and wellness in one place.”

The update will also feature other news from Android 13.

With information: Samsung (YouTube and Newsroom)