Galaxy Z Flip 3 goes on sale and is the cheapest folding cell phone in Brazil – Tecnoblog

If you were waiting for a good opportunity to secure your foldable smartphone, here is a good option: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a 6.7-inch screen and 128 GB of storage in black is for R$ 4,499.10 in cash in a Ponto offer, a value that is 36% cheaper than its original price.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Despite costing R$ 6,999 on the company’s official website, in this offer from Ponto (ex-Ponto Frio), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 it’s getting cheaper.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a more sophisticated design than its predecessor. Including, one of the highlights of the device is the new external display, which has gotten bigger and now has 1.9 inches (Super AMOLED panel).

The internal screen — that is, the one that folds — has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, Full HD+ (2640 x 1080), 22:9 aspect ratio, Infinity Flex and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device has two rear cameras: a 12-megapixel main (angle) camera and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. On the front, a 10-megapixel lens.

Over here, Samsung has kept the same 3,330 mAh battery as the previous generation. However, the South Korean equipped the device with the Snapdragon 888 5G chip and 8 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also got a dedicated review on technoblog. In an article and in a video (below), we explain in detail its technical settings and also give all the impressions we had of the device.

