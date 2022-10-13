Goodbye passwords: Google Chrome tests passkey support on Android and Windows

Apple announced Passkeys for iOS during WWDC22 as a feature to avoid typing passwords into the browser. Now Google is testing this feature in Chrome to make it easier for websites to sign in on Android. With the passkey in Chrome, websites will no longer ask for passwords composed of characters, as your biometrics registered on the device will literally be the password linked to an encrypted certificate.

















To do this, simply go to a compatible website, create a new password for the service and select the option to use a passkey in Chrome. As we see in the screen below, a dialog box will inform the site used by the passkey and which Google account it will be linked to. Then just tap the fingerprint sensor or select any unlocking method registered on your phone to save the passkey.

This way, Google will save your password and you will be able to access the same account on all devices linked to your Google account, even if your phone has a problem.

Passkey on the computer

If your computer has a fingerprint reader, just use it to log in, but as many PCs don’t have this feature, just use your cell phone to unlock your account. To do this, open the camera on your cell phone and read the QR Code displayed on the Chrome screen. The smartphone will ask you to unlock the account using the phone’s fingerprint sensor, facial recognition or password and that’s it.

At the moment, passkeys are only available in the beta version of Google Play Services and Chrome Canary, so it may take some time before the new feature is released to stable users of these apps. The developers’ next goal is to enable passkeys in other apps on Android, making it easier and more secure to login to various services.