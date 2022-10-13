Google announces three new Chromebooks aimed at cloud gaming

At best deals,

Less than two weeks after declaring the death of the stadiathis Tuesday (11), the Google announced the launch of three Chromebooks. According to the company, the new laptops have features to facilitate gaming “in the cloud”. Devices will leave the factory with the GeForce Now pre-installed, but will also support Xbox Cloud Gaming and to Amazon Luna.

There is still no information on when (or if) the devices will arrive in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Google)

The newly announced Chromebooks arrive in partnership with the giants acer, Asus and Lenovo and seek to differentiate themselves from other devices on the market.

Despite their peculiarities, the models will have screens with a refresh rate equal to or greater than 120 Hz, support for Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, keyboards with anti-ghosting and RGB lighting in some of them and immersive audio.

Also according to Google, the three Chromebooks were tested by GameBench, a gaming performance measurement platform, to ensure a smooth gaming experience, with performance up to 120 fps and latency below 85 milliseconds.

Google really seems to have been committed to making life easier for gamers and has improved the everything button (the “All button”, in free translation) of Chrome OS.

Now, users will be able to search and play games on GeForce Now and the Google Play Store in a more convenient way: search, click, open. Other cloud gaming services are expected to receive support soon.

The cheapest model in this batch of Chromebooks costs $400 (about R$2,085), while the most expensive can go for $800 (approximately BRL 4,170).

All three models will go on sale from October 22nd, but only in the US initially. There is still no information if the devices will officially land in Brazil.

Google is also working on Works With Chromebooka program carried out in partnership with peripheral manufacturers such as corsair, HyperX, Lenovo and SteelSeries. The giant’s goal is to ensure a greater variety of accessories compatible with the new devices, such as headsets and controls.

Devices are the result of a partnership between Google and its manufacturers (Image: Disclosure/Google)

New Google Chromebooks – Fact Sheets

Acer Chromebook 516GE Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Screen 16-inch WQXGA with 2560 x 1500 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch Full HD with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, IPS touchscreen with 144 Hz refresh rate 16-inch WQXGA with 2560 x 1500 pixel resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 RAM 8 GB 8GB or 16GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB (SSD) 128GB, 256GB or 512GB (SSD) 256GB or 512GB (SSD); 128GB (eMMC) audio Quad force stereo vibration canceling DTS audio 2 certified Harman Kardon speakers 4 x 2W speakers with Waves Audio connectivity WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 doors 2 USB 3.2 ports (2nd generation, Type-C); 1 USB 3.2 port (1st generation, type A); 1 HDMI 2.0 port; 1 headphone/microphone jack; 1 microSD card reader 2 USB 3.2 ports (2nd generation, Type-C); 1 USB 3.2 port (2nd generation, type A); 1 HDMI 2.1 port; 1 headphone/microphone jack; 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port 2 USB 3.2 ports (2nd generation, Type-C); 1 USB 3.2 port (1st generation, type A); 1 HDMI 2.0 port; 1 headphone/microphone jack; 1 microSD card reader Drums 65 Wh 57 Wh 71 Wh

