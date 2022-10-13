Google approves Donald Trump’s Truth Social network to appear on the Play Store | Technology

Google has approved former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social social media app for distribution on the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available on the Play Store soon.

The Truth Social network, launched in the United States on the Apple App Store in February, is not available on the Play Store because for Google it had insufficient content moderation. Google has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies that prohibit content such as physical threats and incitement to violence.

Without Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

Google’s Play Store is the main way for Android phone users in the United States to download apps. Android users can get apps from competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra installation steps and security permissions. Truth Social has always been available through these means, even when Google blocked it on the Play Store.

Truth Social has restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and YouTube following the January 2021 Capitol invasion, when the former president was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

TMTG has promised to offer an “immersive, censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its opinions on topics as important as the 2020 presidential election result have been erased from major tech platforms.

Google demanded in August that the platform have “effective systems for moderating user-generated content” to be offered on the app store.

Launched in February 2022, Trump’s social network is in financial difficulties. She stopped paying RightForge, the company that hosts her, and owes $1.6 million, according to Fox Business Network.

Trump Media and Technology Group said in August that it has received about $15 million in additional funding that will allow it to pay its bills by the end of April next year.

