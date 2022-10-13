Google’s new tool that lets you archive apps on Android leaks

In the screenshots shared by AssembleDebug, this space and app management will be done within the Google Play Store, allowing users to select between two options when trying to uninstall an app. The default uninstall option is still present alongside a new “Archive” option, which will take the app to a separate “Archived” category, freeing up space but saving the data generated so far, and giving an estimate of how much storage will be saved .

Google announced earlier this year that users of Android devices would receive a new tool to save memory space on the device. On Twitter, the @AssembleDebug profile got early access to the new feature that helps free up 60% of cell phone storage without having to completely delete it .

In the example, the account uses Google News. When archived, it only takes up 1.4MB instead of 32MB and saves the user having to reconfigure the entire application and its preferences when reinstalling it. The archived app will still appear on the home screen, but will receive a cloud icon so that it is easy to identify which applications are fully installed and which are archived. If you tap on the icon, you will be taken to a download page that automatically brings your previous permissions already granted.

Some flaws have already been noted as the Play Store currently labels the process of archiving the app as “installation” while restoring the app is called “updating”, but the feature is still under development and there is no official release date.

Interested in the new way to save space on your cell phone storage? Leave your comment!