Grey’s Anatomy – season 19 starts in the US

The first sequel to the new season of Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most emblematic of the last years of the series. It brings together, in a short time, a series of classic elements that made the production a landmark of our pop culture… and it does this by provoking us with the idea that these elements are there to undergo some kind of genetic mutation, which – Of course – that’s not what ends up happening. If there’s one thing that creating Shonda Rhymes you will never be able to do is make fun of yourself. Grey’s Anatomy takes himself very seriously, always.

In the opening sequence, a new face appears arriving late at Gray Sloan and as she passes in front of the hospital, a general chaos is there in the background, with tree branches and overturned cars serving almost as a new scene furniture. It’s the ironic way of telling the viewer that MAYBE this past of associations with disasters and tragic deaths is behind us. The tornado that sent those cars flying over there happened while we weren’t looking; the important thing now is to know the people who will take that story forward.

The showrunner’s strategy Krista Vernoff It’s so brazen it’s shocking. This first episode of the nineteenth season was written to reproduce exactly all the codes of the pilot episode of the series. The curious thing is that instead of opening more space for residents we already knew, the script preferred to bring in new people, focus everything on these people and keep the classic characters roaming the corridors as if they were street vendors. Meredith’s Presence (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorson), Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) are ghostly.

We were prepared for this when the previous season dealt with the possibility of losing its teaching show and if we come to think of it, there’s nothing Krista can do to guarantee the show’s longevity other than inserting – from time to time – new characters. It would be nice if this also represented new ways of telling stories. What ends up happening is the opposite; with these new characters repeating the same roads as the old ones, causing our sympathy for them to wear out with an inconvenient speed. It’s a cycle that we pay to follow even if it causes vertigo.

The Most Ever

The new cast of characters includes Dr. Griffin (Alexis Floyd), who arrives late, has a panic attack and works as the element of insecurity that needs to be there to guarantee the drama of the sudden surgery. Then Link (Chris Carmack) bumps into Jules (Adelaide Kane) and she finds out that she had sex with an attendant without knowing he was an attendant (yes, that’s right, just like Meredith). Of course, we also have the work-obsessed, half-hearted one named Mika (Midori Francis), who makes a joke identical to a joke made by Christina. The Doctor. Benson (Harry Chumin glee) is the arrogant man who plays Karev and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) emerges as the star of the season when he is introduced as Derek’s nephew.

Everything that fans of the series recognize is there: the sequence of entry into the operating room, the scenes of amateur mistakes and genius insights, the rest on gurneys at the back of the hospital, the fascination of meeting mentors and the noise of cell phones. replacing pagers that call for calls… Grey’s Anatomy was built on these foundations for a few years and now seems willing to repeat the system, in every detail, in order to keep an audience unable to abandon the production and who remain seduced by what was left behind.

Can it work? Evidently yes. In a way, even if Ellen Pompeo remains in some episodes as a kind of Queen of England, the series will need people to like the new characters. the future of Grey’s Anatomy it’s a complete unknown. But one thing is for sure: this is a future based on the past, with the resuscitation of everything the series once was, at the risk of a zombified result, where although everything seems familiar, we are basically only facing a dead organism. that roams after brains (and hearts).