Guardiola explains why winning the Champions League is so difficult; watch

Considered by many to be the best coach in the world, Pep Guardiola was hired by Manchester City in 2016 with the main objective of leading the club to the unprecedented title of the European Champions League. Despite having already won 11 titles in charge of the team since then, including four cups in the English Championship, the Spanish coach has still not managed to lead the citizens to the continental title – the best result was the runner-up in 2020-21.

Yesterday (11), after Manchester City’s draw against Copenhagen, in a game valid for the fourth round of Group G of the competition, Guardiola gave a curious answer when asked why it is so difficult to win the main club tournament in Europe. .

“You’ve won everything with Manchester City, except the Champions League, and obviously it’s very difficult to win the Champions League. But tell me a little about it: why is it so difficult?”, asks the reporter.

“Because Real Madrid is always there”, defined Pep Guardiola, smiling. Last season, Manchester City were eliminated against the Spanish team in the semi-final of the Champions League.

G Group Leader

Despite the goalless draw in the Danish capital yesterday (11), Manchester City is the isolated leader of Group G, with 10 points. Borussia Dortmund, with seven, is second, followed by Sevilla and Copenhagen, who have two points – the Spaniards have the advantage in goal difference.