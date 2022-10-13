Hacker crime against Record has a twist and investigation already finds the identity of the culprits

Investigation does not rule out that the invaders of the digital file with the broadcaster’s content received help from someone inside. Or that still had remote access edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – Record’s top management and the Police believe that the hacker attack suffered by the broadcaster last Saturday (8) may have been facilitated by someone from within Record and not from outside, as journalist Ricardo Feltrin reveals in his Splash column, in UOL.

According to the report, Record and the Cyber ​​Crimes Police Station “do not rule out that the invaders of the digital file with the broadcaster’s content received help from someone inside. Or that it still had remote access”, says an excerpt from the report.

According to the journalist, there are two possibilities. The first is that it is possible that someone inside the station has inserted a “virus through a flash drive”.

The second possibility is that someone somehow had remote access to the system or the “intranet”. This person would not even need to be in Barra Funda to enter the “virus”. He could do everything from home or from anywhere.

The police continue to investigate the case.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.