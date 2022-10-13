‘Harry Potter’ star confesses ‘secret love’ to Emma Watson

In his new book, Tom Felton talked about his “secret love” for Emma Watson. Interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the saga “Harry Potter”, the 35-year-old star confessed how he felt for the actress while the two were filming the magic movies.

“I remember using that familiar phrase: ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that. I don’t think I ever fell in love with Emma, ​​ro.

At the time, the “Harry Potter” star recalled that even his girlfriend doubted his feelings for the artist. Today, more than twenty years later, the famous added that his love for his co-worker has deepened into a special friendship.

Despite noting that the actress will always have her support – as he knows that she will also support him when she needs it -, the actor joked that the relationship could have taken another direction. At the auditions, he recalled a time when he gave the young woman a cross answer, when they first met.

At the time, Hermione’s interpreter pointed to a microphone and asked what it was. Without thinking about the way he would answer the question, Tom Felton retorted, “That means they’re recording us, obviously.”

In addition, in another situation, the star said that he spent part of his time with other actors in the Slytherin house and snubbed one of Emma Watson’s shows. In it, he and his colleagues laughed at her dancing and made her feel self-conscious.

Even so, in the book, Tom Felton admitted that there was a “secret love” for the actress, which could explain, in part, his involvement with her. “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma,

Recently, in a tribute, Emma Watson declared that her former “Harry Potter” co-star is her soulmate. Over the years, rumors have surfaced about a possible romantic relationship between the duo, which have been denied.