Here’s Why Margot Robbie Doesn’t Return As Harley Quinn In Joker 2

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (photo: Disclosure/DC)

Released in 2019 in theaters, Joker became a real success and took DC cinema to the Oscars, giving Joaquin Phoenix the statuette for Best Actor.

Now that the sequel is confirmed and already in development, the first information about Joker 2 has begun to come out and rumors point out that singer and actress Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) will join the project as Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn. But what about Margot Robbie?

Currently, actress Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe, having acted in both Suicide Squad films and also in Birds of Prey.

However, she did not reprise the role in the Joker solo franchise. Understand why!

(photo: Disclosure/DC)

Joker is not part of the DCEU

The DCEU, the name given to the universe of films based on DC characters, is a different franchise than the Joker, although the character is also based on the comics.

The reason for this is historical: trying to follow in the footsteps of Marvel, the DCEU was born in 2013 with The Man of Action, but it didn’t have great success in building a franchise, with the low performance of films like Suicide Squad and Justice League.

On the other hand, films like Joker and Batman, from 2019 and 2022, were more successful with the public in bringing this darker vision. These projects, however, are not part of the DCEU, being independent fruits of the partnership between Warner and DC, without connecting with the timelines of the other films.

This makes it possible for the same characters to be played by different actors in different franchises: just as Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix played the Joker, or Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson played Batman, the existence of these two DC franchises allows Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga bring Harley Quinn to life simultaneously, each with the vibe of their respective sagas.

There is no release date for Joker 2 yet.

