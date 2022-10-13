Hong Kong government considers distributing 500,000 airline tickets to boost tourism

Travel for free? As a way of boosting tourism, which has been so affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hong Kong government is evaluating distribute 500 thousand airline tickets for citizens and other travelers who wish to visit the territory.

free air ticket

In 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, the Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) purchased around 500,000 airline tickets from airlines belonging to the territory, as part of an assistance package to support local aviation.

Apparently, these tickets would be available for distribution starting next year, for inbound and outbound travelers by the region’s airport authority. That is, on flights to and from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong entry policy

Although pre-boarding tests are no longer mandatory, the local government has taken some preventive measures for the traveler who arrives there. For example: those who arrive in the territory will not be able to attend bars, restaurants, malls and other shopping centers for three days.

In addition, you will also need to perform Covid-19 tests on the second, fourth and sixth day of your stay in Hong Kong. Measures have been taken to avoid any problems with the virus.

Comment

So far, it has not been clear whether the tickets will only be distributed to flights operated with Hong Kong airlines, such as Cathay Pacific, for example, or whether they will be distributed to all companies operating in the territory. More details will be announced shortly by the tourist board, after arrangements are made.

Hong Kong had 184,000 visitors in the first eight months of this year, which means a significant drop in tourist numbers compared to before the pandemic, when a figure of 56 million tourists was reported.

What did you think of the initiative?