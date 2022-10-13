Honor X40 GT announced with Snapdragon 888, 144 Hz display and competitive price

After several rumors and leaks, Honor made the new member of the Honor X40 family official: the Honor X40 GT. It has some improvements over its standard variant, a Snapdragon platform, high refresh rate display and competitive price for its attractive specifications.

















13 Oct

















13 Oct



The Honor X40 GT has a 6.81-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,388 x 1,080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera centered on the type. On the side, there is a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

At the rear, the Honor X40 GT has a triple circular module with an X-shaped sensor with a 50-megapixel main sensor and dual macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Under the hood, the Honor X40 GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as well as 7GB of virtual RAM. For power, there’s a 4,800mAh battery pack with support for 66W fast charging.

Among other highlights, the phone has an advanced cooling system with thirteen layers, Android 12 operating system under the MagicUI 6.1 interface, headphone jack, USB-C port and 5G, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity options.

technical specifications

6.81-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM (7 GB of additional virtual RAM)

256GB internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP primary sensor 2 MP depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5G connectivity, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Android 12 operating system under Magic UI 6.1 interface

price and availability





The Honor X40 GT was announced in China in Racing Black, Midnight Night Black and Titanium Empty Silver color options. Check the official prices below: 8GB + 256GB – ¥2,099 (~R$ 1,550)

12GB + 256GB – ¥2,399 (~R$ 1,775)

The Honor X40 GT is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.