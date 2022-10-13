Horror, action and comedy come to the big screen and liven up moviegoers week | ReporterMT

RpMT assembly Check out this weekend’s premieres

STEFANI S. FIXINA



REPORTER MT





With the arrival of another Thursday (13), several productions debut in cinemas in Cuiabá, bringing horror, suspense, comedy and action films. In addition, many releases have been prepared for streaming platforms, such as series, exclusive films, documentaries and more. Check out!

At the movies

black adam – The first feature film to explore the history of DC’s anti-hero with a unique sense of justice, hits the big screen. Endowed with the omnipotent powers of the gods, Teth Adam is imprisoned for 5,000 years, passing from man, myth, legend: Black Adam. Now free, a vengeful Black Adam exerts his sense of justice, born of anger, once again. Refusing to surrender, the antihero is challenged by the Justice Society’s modern heroes: Hawkman, Mr. Fate, Slash Atom and Cyclone.

In the movie Relentless Hunt, Will Spann (Gerard Butler) is taking his ex-wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander) to her parents’ home in a small town. When they stop the car at a gas station near Lisa’s house, she mysteriously disappears. Desperate, Will turns to the police, but does not receive support and still becomes the main suspect in the case. Determined to find Lisa anyway, Will starts a race against time to find Lisa alive.

In Halloween Ends The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to an end in the last film in the franchise.

Men on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown – Seven men who are on the verge of a nervous breakdown embark on a mysterious group therapy, exclusively reserved for men, who supposedly work miracles.

in the streams

Netflix

Bridge Hollow’s Curse – A Halloween-hating father is forced to team up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by bringing the town’s decorations to life (10/13).

Many series join the platform and others get new seasons in October. For this week, the news is: Exception – Season 1, Sound on Track – Season 1, Guardians of the Mansion of Terror – Season 2, and Welcome to the Neighborhood – Season 1. (10/13).

In the movie black butterfliespoet Ingrid Jonker, who grew up during apartheid South Africa, seeks love and a new home (10/14).

Series: take 1 – Season 1 and Imperfect Match – Season 2 for the day 10/14.

Prime Video

Cyrano – Based on a 2018 musical of the same name, Cyrano follows the protagonist through his misadventures in love. Cyrano De Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) is a man ahead of his time who shines as much through the dexterity of his replica as that of his sword, an impetuous, strong-willed man of many talents. In addition to being an outstanding duelist, he is a talented and joyful poet and is also a musical artist. But his love is unrequited, in love with the lovely and beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett) he knows that because of his physical appearance he will never know his love. (10/14).

Disney +

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 – Features interviews with the original “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” production team, including producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and more (10/14).

La Gran Aventura de Los Lunnis and El Libro Mágico – The evil Mister Crudo discovers how to finish the Magic Book and thus make the fantasy realm disappear. But he doesn’t know that Mar, a nine-year-old girl, is the person designated to save the Magic Book, and that he has the help of her friends Lunnis. (10/14).

The movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and logan also join the platform day 10/14.