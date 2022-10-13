How new smart radar promises to rat out motorcyclists who get out of line – 10/13/2022

Anyone who lives in a big city has certainly seen motorcyclists committing frightening traffic violations. Motorcycles dodging the radar on the sidewalk, drivers without helmets, prohibited turns and irregular returns are commonplace scenes, but their days may be numbered.

A new technology that equips speed cameras, installed in cities such as São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR), Salvador (BA), Anápolis (GO), Aracaju (SE) and Novo Hamburgo (RS) promises to accurately detect this type of infraction, allowing these drivers to be fined.

Allied to high-definition monitoring cameras, the speed meters are equipped with software that can issue data such as the attempt by motorcyclists to dribble the radar along the sidewalk, stopping on a crosswalk, advancing red traffic lights, oncoming traffic, lack of helmet, overtaking and turning prohibited.

The technology, called inductive loop, allows recording and capturing the image of the vehicle and motorcycle anywhere on the road.

“It is possible to instantly capture the image of the motorcycle, including between lanes, allowing perfect identification as to the brand, model, license plate, location, date and time of the infraction and, additionally, it can generate a video, making the record even more indisputable”, explains mobility specialist Guilherme Araújo, who is also the CEO of Velsis, a manufacturer of technology in transit.

From the images, the transit agencies can fine the violators. “All the information generated by the sensors allows public agents to monitor and evaluate the behavior and behavior trends of drivers, including motorcycles, as well as to prosecute – if there is disrespect and current legislation”, explains Guilherme Araújo.

State of Pará uses equipment since 2020

While in Brazil the motorcycle fleet represents 22.1% of the total vehicles, in the state of Pará, the percentage rises to 53%. It is the Brazilian state with the largest number of motorcycles, proportionally. In all, there are 2.34 million vehicles, of which 1.24 million are motorcycles. In the region, 514 speed camera lanes and 80 video monitoring equipment have been helping to reduce motorcycle accidents since 2020.

According to the technical and operational director of Detran Pará, José Bento de Andrade Gouveia Junior, radar technology is helping to reduce deaths and infractions involving motorcyclists.

“About 90% of the traumas that arrive at the Hospital Metropolitano de Belém are caused by motorcycle accidents. We started a task force in the state to reverse this situation, investing in qualification, technology and education in traffic on the importance of wearing a helmet, which is used by 60% of motorcyclists”, says José Bento.

According to him, with this, the number of deaths in traffic accidents, which was 7.88 for every 10,000 vehicles in 2016, dropped to 5.95 in 2021, even with the increase in the fleet. “We believe that with this reduction we have already saved more than 600 lives”, he says.

Motorcycles are more involved in accidents

Accidents involving motorcycles, on roads and highways across the country are increasing, as is the fleet. According to the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution, the first half of this year recorded 50% more motorcycle sales.

Following the increase in the fleet, the number of infractions with motorcyclists also rose 14.3% in 2021, compared to the previous year. In all, 71,344 occurrences were recorded in the country. Motorcycle accidents account for 54% of all traffic accidents in Brazil, according to the Brazilian Traffic Medicine Association (Abramet), even though motorcycles represent 22.1% of the fleet. During this period, about 308,000 motorcyclists needed to be hospitalized, and about 2,000 did not survive their injuries. The total of hospitalizations cost R$ 279 million to the public coffers.

Data like these make Brazilian cities and states look for ways to reduce infractions and technology, combined with artificial intelligence, has helped in this regard.

In Curitiba, 200 new speed control radars were installed. The measure resulted in a 48% reduction in the number of accidents with victims.

Recent data released by the Paraná Traffic Police Battalion (BPTRAN) indicate that in 2019 the number of accidents with victims was 4,278, between January and August. In 2022, in the same period, the number of accidents with victims dropped to 2,089. However, the number of motorcycle accidents was 51%, even though motorcycles represent only 11.5% of the total fleet of vehicles registered in the city.

