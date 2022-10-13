How to earn bonuses of up to 44 GB of internet and Discovery+ as a Vivo customer

If you are a Vivo Pré customer and are waiting for an opportunity to take advantage of actions and promotions at the operator. The time has come! The operator is giving free access for three months to the Discovery+ streaming service to those who make top-ups from R$25.

In addition, the operator is also giving 1 gig of valid bonus in the same action. However, the bonus must be used within 7 days, and is also valid for top-ups from R$20.

When reloading BRL 25 which is valid for 30 days, the pre customer will receive a 1 GB bonus valid for 7 days and free access to Discovery+ for three months. The same goes for the R$30 recharge, which is also valid for 30 days. It is worth mentioning that in the top-up of R$20, the user will only be entitled to 1 GB of bonus, and the action taken for the discount is only valid for top-up amounts from R$25.

Vivo also gives the option to top up R$ 15, valid for 30 days, but there are no active benefits in this offer.

How to earn more gigs on Vivo?

Through Vivo Pay, the operator’s digital account, customers can earn up to 44 GB of bonuses to use as they wish. Just by downloading, registering and activating the digital account, the user earns 2 GB of Bonus.

Check stocks and bonuses:

When you make your first deposit from BRL 25, you get another 2 GB;

When making the first purchase with the Vivo Pay virtual card, you will have 24 GB of bonus;

By paying the 1st invoice Vivo will earn another 6 GB;

On the periphery, recharge carried out by the application, you will gain 10 GB.

It is worth mentioning that the 10 GB recharge bonus is valid for 7 days, eligible for prepaid plans only. While the others are valid for 30 days, eligible for pre, control and post.