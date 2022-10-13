How to set up a cell phone for children

It’s pretty hard to imagine a world without cell phones, isn’t it? The device is very useful, not only for adults but also for children! But check it out: it’s important to take some care to create a safe environment for little ones to use the device safely.

Curious? Take a look at the article below that I tell you what are the initial settings you should do before giving a cell phone to children.

1. Parental Control

One of the main precautions to be taken is what children access. The internet is amazing, but there are some dangers, so it is very important to know how to use Parental Controls. Oh! And there are some apps with “kids” versions that you need to know!

2. Usage time

Technology is amazing, a lot of people know that, but you know what’s also amazing? Give her a break! You know, it’s very easy to spend most of the day in front of the screen, but it’s important to be careful and set the time of use of the apps so that the little ones don’t overdo it.

3. Children’s games

Finished the lesson? So it’s time for a little fun! There are some really fun games that kids will love! Oh! The games industry is pretty big, so you can find interesting educational games too, see?

Pretty easy, right? With these tips, you can create a safe and fun environment for little ones! Share this text with your friends and I’ll be back soon with more tips!