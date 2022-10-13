Aled Scourfield – From BBC News

posted on 10/11/2022 09:07



(credit: BBC)

The remains of more than 240 people, including children, were unearthed by archaeologists working in the ruins of a medieval convent found under an old department store.

The “extremely significant” discovery was made under the former Ocky White building in the town of Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire, Wales.





Archaeologists believe the ruins are from the Priory of São Salvador, a monastery founded by an order of Dominican monks around 1256.

One researcher said the find offers a “window into medieval Haverfordwest”.

Ocky White was a popular department store for over a century before closing in 2013.

BBC Some skulls were found with wounds consistent with what occurs in battle, according to experts.



Andrew Shobbrook, supervisor of the work on the site, described the convent as a complex of dormitory buildings, scriptoriums — rooms dedicated to writing and manuscripts — stables and a hospital.

“It’s a very prestigious place to be buried. You have a variety of people, from the wealthiest locals to the general city dwellers,” he said.

It is believed that the cemetery may have been used until the early 18th century.

BBC The discovery was made at the former Ocky White store, which has occupied the site for over a century.



LDRS Ocky White was a very popular department store for over a century.



About half of the remains found are of children, which may indicate a high infant mortality rate at the time.

All bones will undergo analysis of being buried in sacred ground in the vicinity of the place where they were found.

Some of the remains have head injuries that are consistent with a battle. These marks could have been caused by arrows or musket balls, according to Shobbrook.

BBC Hundreds of remains and artifacts have been unearthed at the archaeological site.



BBC Tiles were also found at the site.



BBC It is believed that the cemetery may have been used until the early 18th century.



One theory is that the victims may date back to an attack led by Owain Glynd?r, who was the last native Welshman to hold the title of Prince of Wales.

The battle involved Welsh and French forces, who joined together to fight the English occupation of Wales.

“We know that the city was besieged in 1405 by Owain Glynd?re these individuals could be victims of that conflict,” Shobbrook believes.

The remains and other finds, including tiles, will be stored in an abandoned store near the archaeological site.

BBC Archaeologists Andrew Shobbrook and Gaby Lester say the finds are significant



“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be involved in something this big,” confessed archaeologist Gaby Lester.

“This find is revealing a big part of the history of Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire.”

The excavation site is being remodeled to become a food emporium and bar.

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-63213180