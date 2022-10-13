Hunter shoots buffalo, dies after animal fights back

The president of the Mexican Hunting Federation, Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, 64, died on October 7 after being gored by a buffalo in Argentina. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, after being shot by Najjar, the animal became enraged and attacked him.

In the images that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see all the movement. Najjar was armed with a .408 caliber rifle and managed to get within 30 meters of the animal to fire. However, his shot failed to take down the buffalo who retaliated.

Still according to He Country, channels najjar was on a hunting trip with three friends in Punta caballosabout 200 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, when the incident occurred.

The tour guide accompanying the group managed to drag channels najjar away from the animal, which was reportedly killed with five shots.

As the area where the hunt was taking place has no cell phone signal and is inaccessible by road for ambulances, channels najjar was taken to hospital in a private vehicle in a state of shock. He was declared dead when he arrived at the health facility. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered rib and sternum fractures.

A buffalo embistió and MATÓ to Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, president of the Mexican Federation of Caza AC, moments after he shot a couple of times with his rifle and this is the exact moment | ?? #VIDEO with #ImagenesFuertes ?? pic.twitter.com/kzd6L33xp9 — News and Trends (@Notytend) October 12, 2022

The Public Ministry opened an investigation into the incident and to review the permits of the Punta Caballos company that organized the trip, specifically to verify that they had the necessary documentation to hunt buffaloes. Canales Najjar’s three companions will also be questioned to determine who hired the sport hunting company, which charges $500 a day for excursions.

In Argentina, sport hunting is allowed in certain areas, with specific rules to conserve wildlife.