“I already told you the plan we have”; Abel doesn’t listen to Leila and can ‘bar’ Palmeiras reservation

Coach is already finishing the preparation with an eye on São Paulo, aiming to get closer and closer to the title in the Brasileirão

O palm trees ended up slipping in front of Atlético-GO, seeing the difference in relation to Internacional being still quite big, but falling to 10 points, decreasing 2 in relation to what had been built in the previous round. The team led by Abel Ferreira knows the mistakes that were made and doesn’t want to repeat them, so they want to guarantee the 3 points and be very close to the title.

The opponent this time will be São Paulo, on Sunday (16), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. For this match, the Portuguese coach will need to find a replacement for Rony, which is suspended and will serve precisely in Choque-Rei. As a result, a “race” begins to see who will be chosen in the role.

The competition, however, is quite high. Facing Goiás, for example, Merentiel and Rafael Navarro entered the field together to compose the offensive sector in search of the winning goal. In addition to them, another option in the attack is the Argentine José López, who has not been on the field for over a month and has been forgotten by the coaching staff.

Although, who also appears as an option is a “darling” of Leila Pereira, who is constantly asked by the president, precisely because she wants to see him playing more for Verdão: Endrick. Even with this moral behind the scenes, the young person can even be related, but Abel curbed any expectations of the Palmeiras:

“I’ve talked a lot about Endrick. We have to be careful. You’re always asking questions about Endrick. You saw the anxiety he came in to score goals, he himself recognized that. So we have to take it easy“said Abel when asked about the possibility of using the boy in the classic, adding:

“He’s a great player, he’s been training with us for a month and a half on a regular basis, so I already told you the plan we have for him. When necessary, it will be usedas it was in the last game, whenever I want and understand what is best for the team”declared the gringo.