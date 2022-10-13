“I said that…” Léo Pereira takes a stand and ‘humiliates’ Róger Guedes with a strong statement after the striker said that the defender confessed to a penalty

O Flamengo he played a good game against Corinthians and only didn’t win because he sinned a lot in the submissions. Dorival Júnior’s team knows how to play at Neo Química Arena and they showed it during the 90 minutes. The confrontation was surrounded by controversy and the Corinthians are irritated until now with the non-marking of a possible penalty in the second stage of the duel.

In the mixed zone of the Stadium, the striker Roger Guedes said that Leo Pereira would have confessed that the ball hit his hand and, consequently, was a penalty. This created a ruckus on social media and many people expected a position from the defender, given that there was an assertion that he would have spoken of the existence of a penalty.

The TNT Sports portal reproduced the attacker’s speech and the Flamengo defender promptly countered in the comments, stating that he didn’t say any of that: “LIE. At no point did I say it was a penalty…“; sent the Flamengo holder in the can at the same time.

Léo Pereira’s statement has been gaining force on social media and only makes Flamengo fans even more calm that it really wasn’t a penalty. The strangeness that remains is due to Guedes’ statement, of having said something about Léo, with the player denying this position.

The weather is even hotter for the next match and, of course, the Maracanã it will be small for Brazil to know who will be the national champion this season. For the return game, João Gomes is suspended and Vidal will replace him with the same quality as always.