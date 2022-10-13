iCloud Photos, Apple Music and TV Coming to Windows 11

During a Microsoft event today dedicated to showcasing what lies ahead for Surface tablets, the company also revealed details about a tighter integration with Apple. In addition to the existing iCloud Passwords extension for the Edge (and Chrome) browser, users will now be able to view their iCloud photos and videos in the app Photos from Windows 11.

Initially, the novelty is being released to Windows Insiders (a kind of beta testers), with version 2022.31100.9001.0 of the Photos app. iCloud content will appear in the “All Photos” tab, along with those from other sources — such as OneDrive, which, being a Microsoft service, is already integrated.

To take advantage of the feature as soon as it becomes available, you need to download the iCloud app from the Microsoft Store (available now) and log in. Currently, there is the extension with passwords, in addition to the possibility of syncing iCloud Drive and a folder with iCloud Photos (which doesn’t work very well, especially when you have a lot of files).

Apple Music and Apple TV apps

In addition, also was announced that will be released in the future applications of the Apple Music It’s from Apple TV on the Microsoft Store.

In this way, Apple will implement the same strategy on Windows that it did on macOS, by discontinuing iTunes and launching, in their place, separate applications for Apple Music and Apple TV (in which we can have access to Apple TV+ content as well as rent/buy movies and series). Currently, on Microsoft’s operating system, you can access Apple Music via the web and iTunes; Apple TV+, on the web only.

Along with the introduction of the music streaming service app for Xbox today, it is interesting to observe how Microsoft — and also Apple — is looking to integrate even with competitors, greatly improving the experience with these services.