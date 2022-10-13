Idol of Santos held promise Miguelito and prevented going to Palmeiras

The year was 2018. On an unpretentious afternoon at CT Rei Pelé, Santos’ under-15 team would face the Bolivian national team. Part of Peixe’s squad was in a tournament abroad with then coach Emerson Ballio. Fabricio Monte, the assistant, was responsible for the friendly against the foreigners. That day, someone different appeared.

Now in charge of the under-13, Fabricio Monte expected an easy game and confirmed the prediction when he saw low-quality athletes in the warm-up, in addition to a very low goalkeeper. Among the Bolivians, however, a “Japanese” boy shone when hitting the ball: Miguelito, midfielder who debuted as a professional player for Santos this week, against Juventude, four years later.

In the first moments of the training game, left-handed Miguel received, lined up and hit the corner: 1 to 0 for Bolivia. Santos turned to 6 to 1, highlighting Marcos Leonardo, current striker for Peixe, but the opponent’s number 10 drew attention in every minute. When the referee whistled for the last time, Fabricio Monte was already convinced: he needed to bring Miguelito, a skilled boy with slanted eyes, to Peixe.

Paulo Roberto, Miguel’s representative, was in CT. Fabricio sought information and learned that the same friendly match had taken place against Palmeiras and Santos’ rival was interested. The assistant went to talk to the base’s employees and heard: “Boliviano doesn’t know how to play ball, man.” Among the spectators, however, there was a special look: that of Lima, Santos’ idol. The eternal “Curinga da Vila” was part of the fundraising team at the time.

When Fabricio Monte went to comment on Miguelito for Lima, the idol anticipated: “He only gave the number 10 in the game. Who is he?”. As Lima approved of the young man, the other employees who were reticent changed their minds. And Fabricio gained support to get what he wanted: to hire the “Japanese”.

“I couldn’t stand it, I told everyone about the Japanese guy. He dribbled the entire training session. I took my car, went from the CT to Vila Belmiro and asked to speak with Marco Maturana, manager of the base at the time. I said that Miguel it was absurd and that Santos could not lose him. It was the beginning of Peres’ management [José Carlos, ex-presidente] and the base didn’t know me that much, but I talked about my history of helping to reveal talents and that Miguel didn’t lose anything for them. And Maturana agreed”, said Fabricio Monte, UOL Esporte

“Some who worked at Santos, who were connoisseurs, said that only in my mind a Bolivian would play for Santos. They told me to let it go, but luckily, seo Lima came, agreed and then everyone changed their opinion. Lima It’s a stronghold. If it wasn’t for him, maybe I wouldn’t be able to hold Miguel in Santos”, he added.

Miguelito had a flight scheduled for Bolivia, but Santos made a proposal for him to return, issued new tickets and, after the effort of Fabricio Monte and the endorsement of the idol Lima, he held the talent. The Bolivian is now 18 years old and is part of Peixe’s professional cast.

Miguelito spent four years at Santos’ base Image: Pedro Azevedo/Santos FC

be patient

Miguel Angel Terceros was 14 years old when he was hired by Santos, but the law only allows the registration of the agreement in the CBF and FIFA with the age of majority for foreign athletes.

Peixe, then, made a kind of service provision bond, offered financial assistance and gave Miguel his accommodation. Over time, however, it became difficult to “hide” the attacking midfielder.

Even without being able to officially compete for Santos, Miguelito drew attention in friendlies at CT Rei Pelé and calls for Bolivia’s youth teams. Gradually, the boy became news in the midst of football.

The Fish, then, got worried and looked for ways to hold the jewel. Former manager Jorge Andrade, currently at Sport, called Miguel’s family and staff to make a kind of pre-contract. At that meeting, the leader heard a promise: Miguelito would not leave until he was grateful for the opportunity. And the oath was fulfilled: he never considered leaving.

Miguel turned 18 in April 2022 and still had to wait for July, with the reopening of the international transfer window, to be able to sign his first professional contract and debut in under-20 competitions. Now, in October, he debuted for the main group.

Miguelito and his parents in Vila Belmiro after signing the contract with Santos Image: Reproduction / Santos FC

pact for secrecy

In 2021, former coach Fernando Diniz saw Miguelito in the under-20 training and was delighted. The current Fluminense coach was frustrated when he learned that he could not use the Bolivian in games, but agreed to call him for activities with the professional squad.

In order not to give Miguel the spotlight before signing the contract, Santos made a deal: the boy could not appear. Peixe talked to the athlete not to publish on his social networks, took pictures avoiding showing him and did not release any press interview.

Miguelito, then, lived like a “ghost” the routine of a professional player. When Diniz was fired, he returned to base.

“I had a very good experience with Fernando Diniz. I trained with the professional squad almost every week. He helped me a lot, he always talked to me and I have a special affection for him. be corrected”, said Miguel, in a recent interview with UOL Esporte.

Prepared

Miguelito had to wait four years to sign his professional contract and officially debut for Santos. This period had a lot of anxiety and patience, but it helped the boy prepare.

While several youngsters live the daily expectation of rising to the main squad, Miguel knew that the first possibility would only come in July 2022. The focus, then, was to acquire maturity and evolve in training to be ready, not to be promoted.

Santos adopts caution and wants to gradually increase Miguelito’s minutes, but they know that the Bolivian is different and feel that he is prepared to live up to the expectations created since 2018, when the “Japanese” gave his first dribbles in CT Rei Pelé.