‘If I put in 20 million euros, I would pay on the spot’

Conversation between the American and Landim was revealed by Durcesio Melo, president of Glorioso, in an interview with ‘Canal do TF’

currently with Tiquinho Soares falling in favor of the crowd, the Botafogo sees the success in the search for a shirt 9, a position widely studied during the 2022 season. But, before the formerOlympiacos and HarborO Glorious was interested in hiring Pedro.

who revealed was Durcesio Mellopresident of the Rio de Janeiro club, in an interview with ‘TF channel‘. The search was carried out by John Textorwho tried to buy the attacker from Flamengo in conversation with Rodolfo Landimpresident of red-black.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“John Textor tried to buy Pedro. He was visiting, we had to meet the mayor, governor and the three clubs in Rio. We already had breakfast with Eduardo Paes, with (Cláudio) Castro not yet. I wanted to arrange a meeting with the three of them, great figures, Jorge Salgado, Mario Bittencourt and Rodolfo Landim. When he arrived, the first time after signing the SAF, Jorge Salgado was not available, Mario was in Colombia, so we went to Landim, to Gávea, for a two-hour chat,” he began by saying.

“At some point, he talks about the league, working together, clubs being strong. At some point, he made a request: ‘put price on Pedro’. Landim changed the subject and changed the subject. The conversation lasted another half hour, he said he hadn’t forgotten that Landim didn’t put a price on Pedro. ‘No, I know he is not being used, but he is very well here and I paid 14 million euros’, said Landim, as if to scare. The Textor’s response was ‘put price on Pedro’. If he sent 20 million euros, he would pay on the spot. But Landim didn’t want to put it on and it became history. He could be another player of ours in the Brazilian Team“, he finished.

If he had agreed with Botafogo, Pedro would repeat the script of Romario, Edmund and other stars, who defended more than two clubs in Rio de Janeiro. revealed by Fluminensethe striker arrived in Gávea in the 2020 season.

In 2022, the striker has already scored 27 goals and gave seven assists in 56 games, leading to him being called up by Titus for the Brazilian team and enter the fight for a place in the world Cupwhich will be held in November, in Qatar.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday (16), at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The opponent will be International for the 32nd round of Brazilian championship.