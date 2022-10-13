After Mbappé complained about his position at PSG and the information released by the Spanish newspaper “Marca” that the French star had already warned the club about his intention to leave in January, Thierry Henry criticized his compatriot.

The former world champion striker with France in 1998 stated that he went through a similar situation in his career – acting out of position – when he played for Barcelona, ​​but that he behaved differently, following the coach’s request for the good of the team. .

“I didn’t like playing for Barcelona. I hated it. But I had to do it for the team. […] In the end, the only rule is: if the coach asks for something, you do it for the good of the team. And the team wins. If the team was losing, I would even understand the debate,” he said in an appearance on a CBS program.

Henry played for Barcelona between 2007 and 2010 and, under Pep Guardiola, won the Spanish League twice (2008/09 and 2009/10), the Copa del Rey (2008/09), the European Champions League ( 2008/09), the Spanish Super Cup (2009), the UEFA Super Cup (2009) and the Club World Cup (2009).

PSG Criticism

In the former striker’s opinion, PSG are also to blame for Mbappé’s current behavior. Henry opined that the conduction of the renewal of the contract of the shirt 7 of the Parisian team was bad, leaving the impression that the athlete was bigger than the club itself.

“Did they make him feel that the club was more important? Or did he feel that he was more important than the club?” Henry added.