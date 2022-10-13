IMF: Brazil grows more than the US, Germany and France

The new projections of International Monetary Fund (IMF) show that Brazil will have greater economic growth than the United States, France and Germany in 2022. According to the organ, the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should close 2022 with an expansion of 2.8%. At the same time, performance is estimated at 1.6% for Americans, 1.5% for Germans and 2.5% for French people.

The fund released the data on Tuesday 11th. The estimated performance for Brazil is higher than the average of advanced economies (2.4%). Yesterday’s publication brings the third revision in a row with the increase in the growth estimate for Brazilian GDP in 2022.

In January, the IMF lowered this year’s economic growth forecast for Brazil from 1.5% to 0.3%. In April, the institution revised its forecast to 0.8%. In the month of August, expectations for the expansion of the Brazilian GDP were 1.7%.

In the same range, the agency lowered the estimate for the average growth of advanced economies in 2022 – projected at 3.9% in January. In the next projection, published in April, the estimate dropped to 3.3%. In the month of July, a new revision dropped the expectation of this expansion to 2.5%.

For the US, for example, the projection for GDP growth in 2022 was 4% in January. In the April publication, the number dropped to 3.7% and reached 2.3% in July.

In January, the institution projected the growth of the German GDP at 3.8%, and that of the French economy at 3.5%. Likewise, in the month of July, forecasts changed to 1.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

IMF underestimates Brazil’s economy

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, believes that the fund still underestimates the potential of the Brazilian economy. “Possibly, they are predicting low growth, because they think that the other candidate will win, and that will be very bad for growth,” said the minister yesterday, before saying that the country will continue to grow with the continuity of the president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro.

“When there is a strong structural change in the economy, which is our case, the old models lose their grip”, explained the minister. “They [o FMI] were predicting low growth based on public investment, which has been falling for 20 years. So, more and more, the country grows less, which was a truth, a fact. But we changed the economic model and it is now based on private investments. We have BRL 900 billion of private investments already contracted.”