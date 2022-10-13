IMF raises Brazilian GDP forecast to 2.8%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expanded the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 to 2.8%, compared to 1.7%, as indicated in the previous estimate, from July, according to information from the Ministry of Economy (ME).

As a result, Brazil now has a higher estimate than the advanced economies (2.4%), the United States (1.6%), Germany (1.5%), France (2.5%) and the Japan (1.7%), always considering the most recent estimate from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlights the official release, carried out on October 11, 2022.

official data

The Ministry of Economy (ME) highlights that the new projection of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the performance of the economy this year is also above the rates estimated for South American neighbors such as Chile (2.0%), Paraguay (0.2%) and Peru (2.7%).

With the review, the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2022 is also above the perception of market analysts, according to information captured by the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB). The most recent bulletin found a 2.7% high expectation for the Brazilian economy this year, details the Ministry of Economy (ME).

Expectations for 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023 points to a growth of 1%, also above the expectations of market agents, of 0.54%, as pointed out in the Focus bulletin of October 7 , highlights the Ministry of Economy (ME) through its recent official disclosure.

About the IMF

The highest instance in the governance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the Board of Governors, where each member country is represented individually by its Governor, informs the Ministry of Economy (ME). Governors are responsible for decision-making within the Fund, designed to reflect the relative positions of its member countries in the global economy.

According to the Ministry of Economy (ME), in the case of Brazil, which has 2.32% of the shares and 2.22% of the voting power of the Fund, this function is performed by the Ministry of Economy (ME) or, in its absence, by the President of the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB), who serves as Alternate Governor.

SAIN and IMF

The Secretariat for International Affairs (SAIN) supports the Ministry of Economy (ME) in decision-making and works with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the discussion of quota reforms, seeking to ensure that the Fund’s governance structure adequately reflects the changes that are taking place in the world economy, especially in view of the growing weight of emerging economies, according to official information.