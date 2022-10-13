photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM In addition to Nacho: FIFA punishments for Brazilians include Arrascaeta and Soteldo

This Wednesday (10/12), Atltico confirmed FIFA’s punishment with the transfer ban-sano that prevents a club from registering players if it has doubts regarding international transfers. In the case of Galo, River Plate sued the highest football entity for a debt that the Brazilian club has with the Argentines for the negotiation of midfielder Nacho Fernandz, in February 2021. Atltico owes 2.5 million dollars for the last installment of the wake up.

The complaint occurs when the athlete or creditor club files a request with FIFA proving that the agreement was not fulfilled. The entity notifies the debtor team and gives a period of 45 days for the debt to be settled. Initially, the club is prevented from registering new athletes. However, if the payment remains open, there may be other punishments such as the loss of points in the Brazilian and, later, relegation.

However, Atltico are far from the first club to suffer from the sanction. We have listed below some doubts by athletes that have prevented other teams from registering athletes until the debts are paid.

Arrascaeta (Cruise)

The Uruguayan Arrascaeta was already at Flamengo when Cruzeiro was punished for the debt with Defensor-URU for the transfer of the athlete in early 2015. The FIFA sanction took place in June 2021 and the amount was paid off only in January of this year, which made the club stay for six months without being able to register athletes.

In addition to the Uruguayan, Raposa was also punished for debts related to striker Rafael Sobis with Tigres-MEX, defender Kunty Caicedo, of Independiente del Valle-EQU and striker Riascos, of Mazatln-MEX.

Soteldo (Santos)

The Venezuelan arrived at Peixe in early 2019. In October of the following year, the club was punished by FIFA for a debt of approximately R$19 million with Huachipato-CHI, which claimed the amounts at the highest entity. Before, Santos had already been punished for debts with Hamburgo-ALE and Atltico Nacional-COL, for the signing of defenders Clber Reis and Felipe Aguilar, respectively.

Ezequiel Cerutti (Coritiba)

With a spell at Coritiba between 2020 and 2021, Argentine striker Ezequiel Cerutti sued FIFA for a debt of approximately R$ 400 thousand reais. The club was punished in May of this year and paid the amount at the beginning of July, thus being able to register athletes again in the last transfer window of the current season.

Ricardo S Pinto (Vasco)

Vasco was banned from registering athletes in July this year due to salary debts with coach S Pinto, who directed the team in the 2020 season. The amount alleged by the coach with FIFA was approximately R$1.4 million. However, the carioca club settled in a few weeks with the Portuguese and the transfer ban was withdrawn.