“In My Mind and Me,” Former Disney Star Talks Depression, Anxiety

The singer Selena Gomez will launch a documentary entitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”. THE news go bring Behind the scenes of mental health gives singer in the last six years, including its fight Against the Anxiety and Depression.

O documentary will reveal in the rawest way possible what the daily gives famous star of pop to need to live with the anxiety And how affected your health of one overall.

In speech to the portal deadlineO Selena Gomez film director, Alek Keshishiancommented a little more about the production:

“I wanted to show something more authentic, and so did Selena. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six year labor of love.”He pointed out.

What causes anxiety?

As shown in productiona anxiety it’s a disease that doesn’t do differentiation in between social class, genre or any other social subdivision.

Therefore, it is evident that the anxiety This is one of main evils of today.

THE anxiety it is a natural feeling that may arise from spontaneous formespecially when we are in some danger, worry or fear.

When it reaches levels out of controlanxiety makes pathologicalturning into what experts call Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

Brazil has the highest anxiety rate on the planet; Watch the video:

How to treat anxiety?

There are, in all, Three types of symptoms for the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD):

Medicines (always with follow-up and medical prescription)

Psychotherapy with a psychologist or psychiatrist

Combination of the two treatments (drugs and psychotherapy)

You symptomsat least for most peoplestart to be softened some time after starting treatment for the anxiety.

Because of this, it is extremely recommended seek help specialized doctor.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO CONTROL ANXIETY

Adopt Some habits that can avoid the Start of symptoms gives anxiety and even crisis itself It is fundamental for fight against the disease. See some tips: