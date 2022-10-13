Increase in bombing: what to expect from the new phase of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? – News

Over 200 missiles launched, panic and chaos. This is the scenario in Ukraine, which last Monday (10) suffered a wave of coordinated and deadly Russian bombings against several cities in the country, including the capital, Kiev. The attacks followed an explosion that partially destroyed the Crimea Bridge, considered strategic and symbolic by Russia.

With new perspectives on the conflict, the R7 spoke with experts to question what to expect from this next phase of the war and how the leaders of the G7, a group of the world’s seven largest economies, will act in relation to Vladimir Putin’s actions.

According to Igor Lucena, economist and Doctor in International Relations from the University of Lisbon, we should see an increase in the intensity of the conflict. “The last attacks were almost indiscriminate from a targeting point of view. They hit a lot of civilian targets,” he explains.





For Leonardo Paz Neves, a member of the International Prospecting and Intelligence Center at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), the Russian reprisal for the destruction of the bridge and the bombings in Kiev are considered relevant from a geopolitical point of view.

“[A onda de bombardeios russos] shows the intensification of the conflict, as when it starts to attack important targets, the retaliation starts to increase, as does this escalation of how to get to the capital once again, something that has not been done since April”.

In this context, the support of Belarus, Russia’s main ally in the conflict, is crucial. The country has a huge border with northern Ukraine, which meant that most Russian attacks at the beginning of the war came from Belarusian territory, where Putin’s soldiers regrouped and were protected.

“Belarus and President Lukashenko, in fact, are a kind of satellite state and support government. When we do an analysis in practice, there is no political, military and economic capacity of Belarus and it depends on all these support. to maintain its dictatorial regime”, says Lucena. “So Lukashenko plays all the necessary political game that Putin requests. Unfortunately, it is a puppet country of Russia.”







Retaliation from G7 leaders









Despite this, the intensification of the conflict occurs at a time when Russia is most fragile, as the attack on the Crimea bridge was effective to the point of destabilizing part of the Russian government’s strategies.

In this context, the G7, which until then had focused on the latest crisis in the United Kingdom and, consequently, the unfolding of inflation in Europe in the United States, should have a different focus. The delivery of a first air defense system to Ukraine, for example, is imminent.

“I think now the main point is the increase in sanctions against Russia and how the West will react to this type of attack, which is basically a kind of use that we call a ‘pirate nation’, where international rules don’t matter. and not even the so-called war crimes”, points out the economist.





For Neves, new measures will occur, as the leaders of the G7 rarely find themselves on an agenda like this to do nothing.

“Certainly, the G7 leaders will discuss what they can do to try to weaken Russia further and try to hold back the conflict a little bit. There have already been seven or eight different types of actions and sanctions against Russia, the expectation is that the people identify more.”

In addition, it is believed that the Ukrainian incursions will receive more military equipment and even more financial resources to try to reconquer the Crimean territories and the four others annexed last week.

“This would put enormous pressure on Putin, because it would show him as a weak and militarily questionable leader for the Russian population, which would be very complex in practice”, Lucena ponders. “There is no doubt that Russia’s radicalization towards Ukraine also shows an increasing pressure of time against Putin, who cannot find possible solutions to the end of the conflict other than a defeat for Russia.”



