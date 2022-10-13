Inter “forgets” to pay Alemão and president reveals debt

Inter and Alexandre Alemão signed the renewal of the striker’s contract until 2025. The announcement was made on the official page of the Clube do Povo and was celebrated by the Colorado fan. However, Colorado still has a debt with Avaí, a club that sold the striker to the red team and that through its president informed that there are still maturities to be paid with the Santa Catarina club.

The information was found by Revista Colorada, which in contact with Júlio César Heerdt raised the revelation that Colorado offered an athlete or installments of amounts in reais for the hiring of Alemão, something that has not yet been honored by the red board.

“It hasn’t been paid yet, but the two installments of R$ 300 thousand are due in April and May 2023”, said the president of the Santa Catarina club.

Inter still need to pay German values

In addition to the renovation, Alemão received a monthly financial appreciation worthy of Series A. Initially, the white-and-white top scorer pocketed around R$50,000. After the signing of the bond, the figures will be R$ 150 thousand.

It remains for the direction of the six-month period to pay off the debts with Leão da Ilha, an amount that should be paid off at the end of the season, a period in which Colorado will use to balance the finances, which ended up suffering a great lack of money in the season due to eliminations. early in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana.

Alemão is the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship with seven goals and due to his constant rise he has received contractual valuations since his arrival in Beira-Rio.