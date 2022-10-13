Invincible Artist Shows Omni-Man Against Homelander

Known for his work on the Invincible comics alongside Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley shared an art where Omni-Man appears facing Homeland, from The Boys.

The most interesting thing is that Pátria appears to be split in half (literally), but is still alive, using her heat vision.

“Captain Homeland VS Omni-Man. I did this live on my whatnot broadcast today. Guess who won?”

stated in the publication.

It is worth remembering that the adaptations of the two works are produced by Prime Video.

Invincible follows a teenager named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). After turning 17, Mark begins to develop his own powers and becomes a pupil of his father.

Kirkman launched the comic book series in collaboration with Cory Walker in 2003, the same year that The Walking Dead premiered. Inspired by his love for Spider-Man, Invincible is Kirkman’s attempt to tell the story of a young superhero as he grows up.

The first season of the animated series had eight episodes, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) in the role of showrunner.

The main cast features stars such as Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Seth Rogen (Jobs), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), JK Simmons (Spider man), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Ross Marquand (The walking Dead Walton Goggins (The eight hated).

In addition to them, we also have Ezra Miller (Justice League) as DA Sinclair, Mahershala Ali (True Detective) as Titan, and Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!) as Emperor of Mars, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Steve, Clancy Brown (Thor: Ragnarok) as Damien Darkblood, Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario: No Man’s Land) as Machine Head, and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as Rick Sheridan.