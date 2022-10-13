iPhone 12 goes for less than R$ 4 thousand on offer on Amazon – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

For those who want to buy a smartphone from Apple, but don’t have money left for the launch of the year, know that the 64GB iPhone 12 is for R$ 3,959.10 in cash on Amazon with free shipping for all of Brazil.

iPhone 12 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Despite being a model launched in 2020, the phone is still very competent compared to the recently launched iPhone 14, as it shares a good part of its specifications with the latest generation of Apple.

And if you want to save a little more, Zoom is offering 4% cashback this Tuesday (11). Just go to the comparator page, log into your Zoom account and then choose the Amazon promotion. The money falls into the account within 35 days and can be withdrawn to any bank. With this discount, the final value is BRL 3,800.73.

📱 What does the iPhone 12 offer?

Equipped with a 4-core A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, the iPhone 12 can run most iOS apps without difficulty.

The model’s screen is 6.1 inches, Super Retina XDR OLED panel, 460 ppi, 60Hz refresh rate and Ceramic Shield protection.

On the back are two cameras for taking 12 MP photos and recording up to 4K at 60 FPS or 240 FPS in slow motion. The front sensor follows the same specifications to make your selfies.

In connections we have compatibility with 5G and eSIM, in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery has a capacity of 2,815 mAh, enough to stay unplugged for a day with moderate use.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.