iPhone 14 Pro overshadows sales of iPhone 14 Plus, which may have reduced stock

Shortly after the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus sales opened, reports already suggest that the numbers are below expectations for Apple, suggesting that the most advanced models would be overshadowing the interest in the most basic models, according to the DigiTimes portal. According to the report, Apple may even be thinking about drastically reducing the stock and components for these cell phones in October. According to the sources, despite the differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro models of the iPhone this year, the total shipments of the ‌iPhone 14‌ model will likely be the same as the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021.





If sales of the most entry-level models don’t improve, Apple could reportedly cut orders for parts to make the devices in the second half of this month. As a result, the total shipments of the ‌iPhone 14‌ line up to the end of the year may even drop compared to the ‌iPhone 13‌ series in the same period in 2021. Estimates indicate that Apple expects to manufacture approximately 90 million new iPhones in the second half of 2022, but this could drop to 80 million units due to “slow demand”. Shortly after the launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said demand for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus was blurred, with worse pre-order results than the 2022 iPhone SE and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini. He even claimed that Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models was flawed this year and Apple is believed to have shelved plans to increase production of the two devices.

















Samsung

12 Oct

















apple

11 Oct



Already exhibition analyst Ross Young says that the Panel orders for ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ are down 38% compared to ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ at the same time last yearwhile in the resale market, the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are losing value twice as fast as the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ last year. On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max continue to be in high demand, and Apple may even have redirected efforts so that the production of the Pro versions were privileged. And you, have you seen the TudoCelular review for the iPhone 14? In fact, there are several points left to be desired for a new generation device!

Check out our iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max reviews!