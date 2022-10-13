iPhone: 5 iOS Screenshot Tricks Few People Know | apps

Taking screenshots on iPhone (iOS) is simple to do, but it has a series of tricks that can make taking screenshots easier. An accessibility feature called “Touch Back”, for example, can simplify prints, allowing you to make them from two taps on the back of the iPhone, and is also useful in cases of older models, which have problems with the button. . Another possibility is to make captures without having to save them on your cell phone. In the next few lines, see five tips for taking screenshots on iPhone.

1. Make perfect circles and arrows

The iPhone (iOS) has an interesting and very useful trick for those who usually make drawings over screenshots. With the feature – which is native -, it is possible to draw perfect circles and arrows on top of the prints, which can leave the image with a more professional touch.

To use the tool, after taking a screenshot of the mobile phone, tap on the thumbnail that will appear in the lower left corner and draw the desired shape, pressing the screen for a few seconds after completing the sketch. The drawn format will then be replaced by a perfect shape soon after, leaving your notes more fluid and without unnecessary doodles.

2. Take a print without using a button

The iPhone has an accessibility feature that can facilitate a number of commands on the phone, including taking screenshots. In the settings, it is possible to activate the option “Tap Back” and set actions for double and triple shifts on the back on iPhone. This can be useful for those who have difficulties pressing buttons or for those who do a lot of prints, for example.

To use the tool, access the phone’s settings and tap on the tab “Accessibility”. then select “Touch” and swipe the screen down until you find the tab “Tap Back”. Then select double or triple tap options and indicate the action corresponds to the number of taps – in this case, “Print Screen”.

3. Highlight parts of images with the Magnifier

Another useful tool to highlight some area of ​​the prints made on the cell phone is the “Magnifying glass” function. With it, it is possible to circle and enlarge a part of the image, improving the visualization of excerpts of the print. To use it, take a screenshot and tap on the thumbnail that will appear in the lower left corner of the screen. Then select the icon “+”in the lower right corner, and go to the option “Magnifying glass”.

A circle will appear on the screen, and you can reposition it in the most suitable place by touching it and dragging it. In addition, it is also possible to control the size of the circle and the level of magnification of the image, just by moving the blue and green dots to the sides.

4. Copy instead of saving

iOS 16 brought, among many features, a function that makes it easier to manage the storage of screenshots on the iPhone. With the novelty, it is possible to copy and paste the prints made on the cell phone without the images being saved in the device’s gallery.

To use the function, after making the print, tap on the thumbnail that will appear in the lower left corner of the screen. then press “OK” and select the option “Copy and Erase”. That way, as soon as you paste the print in another window, it will be removed from the clipboard and will not appear saved in the phone’s memory.

5. Take full screen screenshot in Safari

It is also possible to take full-screen screenshots in Safari, which is particularly useful when you want to take a screenshot that is larger than the limits imposed by the size of the screen itself. To do this, simply print and tap on the thumbnail that will appear in the lower left corner of the screen and then select the tab “Full page”.

