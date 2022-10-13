iPhone calls 911 after mistaking roller coaster for crash

Playback / Apple iPhone 14 Pro has accident detector

An iPhone 14 Pro triggered emergency in the United States after mistaking a roller coaster for a car accident. The case took place at Kings Island park in Cincinnati, and the information is from The Wall Street Journal.

Dentist Sara White was with her iPhone 14 Pro on a roller coaster that reaches 33 meters high and reaches about 80 km / h. With the movements, the smartphone’s accident detector, launched in this year’s line, understood that a car crash had occurred, and automatically activated 911, the emergency number of the United States.

“The owner of this iPhone has been in a serious car accident and is not responding to the phone,” read the alert sent from the iPhone to emergency services.

An emergency team went to the park, and only later did Sara notice the notifications and resolve the confusion. To The Wall Street Journal, the local emergency center said it has already received six other calls from this park made by mistake by Apple’s new system since September, when the iPhone 14 line was launched in the United States.

Apple’s accident detection functionality is designed to trigger the emergency service when a user is in danger and does not respond to notifications. For this, the feature uses sensors such as the accelerometer and gyroscope to detect sudden changes in speed.





