IRS holds smartphone auction; Apple and Xiaomi are the top brands

In yet another edition of the Federal Revenue’s auction, the body responsible for tax and customs control in the country, various electronic equipment is available for purchase by the public. Items range from Apple cell phones to PlayStation 4 set.

The Federal Revenue’s auctions take place in three cities in the country, Bauru and Ribeirão Preto, located in São Paulo, and Curitiba, in Paraná. In auctions, groupings of electronic equipment or individual items can be purchased.

The items available in the electronic auction result from Federal Revenue operations in which the goods are seized or even abandoned by buyers.

Cell phones, smartwatches, video games and more

Each IRS unit holds different auctions, consisting of lots, the main items and the initial bid. The more items available in batches, the more expensive the starting bid.

In Bauru, for example, the highest priced initial bid is lot 32, in which there are 176 series 6 units of Apple’s smart watch, for R$128,000. The initial bid with the lowest price, in turn, is the 44, consisting of 5 Xiaomi devices starting at R$1200.

However, there are not only cell phones, watches and video games available at the IRS auction. Notebooks, electronic babysitter, vacuum cleaner, Chromecast and even portable thermal printer are some of the items auctioned by the Federal Revenue Service in Curitiba.

But how do I participate in the IRS auction?

If you liked the items available in the auction and want to bid, you must meet two basic requirements: Obtain a digital certificate, purchased separately, and an access code via the e-CAC Portal. After this operation, simply click on “Participate in the Federal Revenue Electronic Auction”.

After obtaining the certificate and access code, simply check the auction notices available on the IRS website and offer your initial bid.