Is Roger Guedes right? Forward was substituted in nine of Corinthians’ last 11 games | Corinthians

– Every game is taken away – said the striker on the bench.

Róger Guedes explains irritation when leaving and says: “The camera loves me”

But is Róger Guedes right? Since the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, Corinthians have played 11 games, all with him as a starter: he was substituted in nine.

But it has to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. Against Fluminense himself, at Maracanã, Timão’s number 10 left the field with the match about to end. On three recent occasions, against América-MG, Juventude and Athletico, he was substituted in the second half of those matches to be spared.

Soon after, in an interview after the match, Róger Guedes said he had a normal complaint.

Róger Guedes raging on the Corinthians bench

– I don’t think I needed to go out, right, it was 25 minutes. I consider myself a decisive guy, so I think I could have helped,” said Róger.

Róger Guedes with Vítor Pereira:

He didn’t play in just three matches;

He was substituted on 27 occasions;

Played 15 full matches;

Started 9 games on the bench and entered the course.

In more decisive games, such as knockout or classic games, such as the recent one against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão, shirt 10 has had morals.

He was substituted in the 25th minute of the second half in Corinthians 0 x 0 Flamengo, in the first final of the Copa do Brasil;

He was substituted in the 33rd minute of the second half in Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense, second semifinal of the Copa do Brasil;

He was substituted in the 45th minute of the second half in Fluminense 2 x 2 Corinthians, the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil;

He was substituted in the 39th minute of the second half in Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO, second quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil;

He played the entire game against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, in the 1-0 defeat;

Entered in the 14th minute of the second half against Flamengo, in the second quarter finals of Libertadores;

Entered in the second half of the first leg of the quarterfinals against Flamengo, in Libertadores;

He left at halftime after the defeat to Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil;

He left at 36 of the second half in the 0 to 0 against Boca at home.

