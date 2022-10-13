Is Roger Guedes right? Forward was substituted in nine of Corinthians’ last 11 games | Corinthians

– Every game is taken away – said the striker on the bench.
Róger Guedes explains irritation when leaving and says: “The camera loves me”
But is Róger Guedes right? Since the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, Corinthians have played 11 games, all with him as a starter: he was substituted in nine.
Read too:
+ Vítor Pereira detonates Timão x Fla referee
+ Duilio: “VAR said the ball deflected in the belly”
Róger Guedes in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF
But it has to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. Against Fluminense himself, at Maracanã, Timão’s number 10 left the field with the match about to end. On three recent occasions, against América-MG, Juventude and Athletico, he was substituted in the second half of those matches to be spared.
Soon after, in an interview after the match, Róger Guedes said he had a normal complaint.
Róger Guedes raging on the Corinthians bench
– I don’t think I needed to go out, right, it was 25 minutes. I consider myself a decisive guy, so I think I could have helped,” said Róger.
Róger Guedes with Vítor Pereira:
- He didn’t play in just three matches;
- He was substituted on 27 occasions;
- Played 15 full matches;
- Started 9 games on the bench and entered the course.
Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF
In more decisive games, such as knockout or classic games, such as the recent one against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão, shirt 10 has had morals.
- He was substituted in the 25th minute of the second half in Corinthians 0 x 0 Flamengo, in the first final of the Copa do Brasil;
- He was substituted in the 33rd minute of the second half in Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense, second semifinal of the Copa do Brasil;
- He was substituted in the 45th minute of the second half in Fluminense 2 x 2 Corinthians, the first semifinal of the Copa do Brasil;
- He was substituted in the 39th minute of the second half in Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO, second quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil;
- He played the entire game against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, in the 1-0 defeat;
- Entered in the 14th minute of the second half against Flamengo, in the second quarter finals of Libertadores;
- Entered in the second half of the first leg of the quarterfinals against Flamengo, in Libertadores;
- He left at halftime after the defeat to Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil;
- He left at 36 of the second half in the 0 to 0 against Boca at home.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge
Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!
— Photo: Reproduction