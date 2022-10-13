Israeli judoka loses medal for tying hair at Worlds

Judoka Raz Hershko, leader of the women’s heavyweight world rankings, lost her bronze medal at the 2022 World Judo Championships after tying her hair during the fight. The Israeli was facing the French Julia Tolufua, in a fight valid for the dispute of 3rd place, when she tied up her hair and took the third shido, a cumulative penalty in the modality.

The match was tied in the regular minutes, with two punishments for each athlete, and the dispute went to the golden score, when there is no time limit and the judoka who scores first wins or if the opponent receives a punishment. With the punishment for Hershko, the dispute ended and the Frenchwoman got the better.

The new judo rules prevent an athlete from tying his hair more than once in a fight, liable to punishment. This was exactly the case with the Israeli, who decided to tie her hair for the second time. The purpose of the rule is to prevent the dispute from being stopped for unnecessary time.

The penalty earned France another medal in the women’s heavyweight category, as Brazilian Bia Souza lost to Frenchwoman Romaine Dicko in the final and took silver.